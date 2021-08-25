Cancel
Bigger share of Iowa prisoners are vaccinated than overall population

By Kat Russell
thegazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA greater share of inmates in Iowa’s prisons have been vaccinated against COVID-19 than the state’s overall eligible population, interviews and public health records show. Roughly 71 percent of inmates currently incarcerated in the state prison system are vaccinated, according to data provided by the Iowa Department of Corrections. In contrast, the latest data released to the public shows that less than 57 percent of all Iowans age 12 and above are fully vaccinated.

