Aqua Pennsylvania looks to increase suburban water bills by 17% for up to 490,000 customers

In 2008, Joe Biden shared a quote his father had told him: “Don’t tell me what you value. Show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.”. With the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the Senate on August 10, Congress has shown what it will value in terms of transportation infrastructure, as far as a bipartisan framework will take us. While the upcoming reconciliation process may prove more transformative, the bill is a raw deal for transit, which saw a $10 billion funding cut from the original House proposal, while highway funding ballooned an additional $100 billion. It constitutes the largest single spending program for highways since the original Interstate Highway System buildout, with projects in the American South, West, and Sunbelt largely to benefit — projects including Houston’s I-45 expansion, Portland’s I-5 Rose Quarter widening, and the 1,300-mile-long Interstate 14 stretching from Georgia to Texas.