Pennsylvania State

Aqua Pennsylvania looks to increase suburban water bills by 17% for up to 490,000 customers

WHYY
WHYY
 4 days ago
For many people living in the suburbs around Philadelphia, the price of water service could rise in 2022. Aqua Pennsylvania, one of the region’s largest water companies, has filed a rate case petition with the state Public Utility Commission to increase water bills for customers by 17% and wastewater bills by 33%. More than 490,000 customers could be affected.

