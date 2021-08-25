Cancel
Turkish drones in northern Cyprus heighten regional unease

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, SAMY MAGDY, JOSEF FEDERMAN Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICOSIA, Cyprus — An air base hosting Turkish drones in the breakaway northern third of ethnically divided Cyprus is ratcheting up unease among neighboring countries, which see the station as an added instrument of instability in the turbulent east Mediterranean region. The Cypriot government views the drone deployment as a...

Mohamed Morsi
