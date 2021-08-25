Cancel
Virginia State

Virginia man pleads guilty in stabbing of estranged husband

By The Associated Press
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man has pleaded guilty to stabbing his estranged husband to death and hitting his mother-in-law with a car over two years ago.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 36-year-old Roel Delua will serve 30 years in prison.

A preliminary hearing last year showed that in January 2019, John Kilgore and his mother went to his Virginia Beach home which he had shared with Delua to meet someone who came to buy a desk.

Court documents say that as Kilgore's mother waited outside, Delua stabbed Kilgore 128 times.

Authorities say Delua then started a fire on the kitchen stove and hit Kilgore’s mother with his car.

