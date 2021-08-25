Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg to host 'Baking It' on Peacock+

Maya Rudolph is set to host the Peacock+ competition show, "Baking It." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Former Saturday Night Live castmates Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg having signed up to host the six-episode competition show, Baking It.

The Peacock+ series will see eight teams of two home bakers complete holiday-themed challenges in a winter cabin.

Judging the competition will be four, real-life grandmothers, who are also excellent bakers.

"Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, best friends and more, who will work together to create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges with the hopes of winning a cash prize," the streaming service said in a press release Tuesday. "Maya and Andy will lead the festivities, also providing comedic commentary on the action."

The show is from executive producers Amy Poehler and Nicolle Yaron, who last collaborated on the crafting competition, Making It.