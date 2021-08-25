Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg to host 'Baking It' on Peacock+

By Karen Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rKuG_0bcG0pQE00
Maya Rudolph is set to host the Peacock+ competition show, "Baking It." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Former Saturday Night Live castmates Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg having signed up to host the six-episode competition show, Baking It.

The Peacock+ series will see eight teams of two home bakers complete holiday-themed challenges in a winter cabin.

Judging the competition will be four, real-life grandmothers, who are also excellent bakers.

"Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, best friends and more, who will work together to create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges with the hopes of winning a cash prize," the streaming service said in a press release Tuesday. "Maya and Andy will lead the festivities, also providing comedic commentary on the action."

The show is from executive producers Amy Poehler and Nicolle Yaron, who last collaborated on the crafting competition, Making It.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
172K+
Followers
39K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Andy Samberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacock#Stream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Maya Rudolph Wins Emmys for Embracing the Ridiculous

Maya Rudolph may win an Emmy (her third) for eating a plate of hot wings…on live television…as a perspiring, leather-clad Beyoncé. That sketch was the highlight of Rudolph’s most recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig, which earned her a nod for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series, she tells V.F.’s Hillary Busis on Little Gold Men.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Rowan Blanchard, Auli'i Cravalho to Star in Hulu's Queer Teen Love Story Produced by Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho have signed on to lead Hulu’s upcoming queer teen movie from director Sammi Cohen. Blanchard will play Paige, an aspiring artist who’s thrust out of her comfort zone when forced to join the track team captained by her longtime crush, but she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate, ultimately discovering what real love feels like. Cravalho will play AJ, an elusive track star who has always lived in the shadow of her twin sister.
TV ShowsHello Magazine

Brooklyn 99 star to host America's answer to The Great British Bake Off

Best-loved sitcom Brooklyn 99 may soon be coming to an end, but lead star Andy Samberg will soon be back on screens in an exciting new role!. It's been announced that the former Saturday Night Live funnyman is co-hosting a brand new holiday culinary competition series titled Baking It, which looks like it will be America's take on The Great British Bake Off.
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

Becoming Beyoncé: Behind the Scenes of Maya Rudolph and Jodi Mancuso's 'Saturday Night Live' Collaboration

When Maya Rudolph stepped back into Studio 8H to host NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in March, expectations were extremely high. Not only is she a beloved former cast member, she has been portraying Vice President Kamala Harris (and won her first Emmy for the effort last year). There is a lot about her rich history with the show that makes returning an enjoyable experience for Rudolph, but perhaps nothing is more important than her shorthand with hair department head Jodi Mancuso.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andy Samberg Full of Feels for Final Season

Two Saturday Night Live alumni catch up as Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg came on Late Night to talk about the series' eighth and final season with host Seth Meyers. The two began with Meyers talking about how he knows Samberg for always having a cold and how Samberg talked about how it ran in the family. The two caught up on SNL and how they're currently dealing with COVID. When it came to Samberg's series, the star opened up about various outtakes involved shooting the final season particularly the moments like when it would be the last time a character might practice their quirk.
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Maya Rudolph and Nick Kroll on Emmys, Working During COVID and How 'Big Mouth' Is Keeping Up With the Times

For Maya Rudolph and Nick Kroll, there’s a bit of déjà vu to this year’s Emmy nominations. Rudolph is back nominated again as guest comedy actress (“Saturday Night Live”) and character voice over performance (“Big Mouth”), two categories she won last year. And Kroll, as executive producer of “Big Mouth,” is back in the running for the third consecutive year for animated program.
TV & Videosvitalthrills.com

Baking It, Irreverent and Backyard Blowout Revealed by Peacock

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has revealed holiday baking competition series Baking It, the drama Irreverent, and home renovation series Backyard Blowout. Baking It comes from the creators of the successful crafting competition show Making It and executive producer Amy Poehler and her Paper Kite Productions. Emmy award-winning actor, producer and...
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle Reflects on His SNL Hosting Gigs

From facing down a pandemic to bring the show back while also weathering one of the most important presidential elections in this country's history, NBC's Saturday Night Live has more than a few "Stories from the Show" to tell about the 46th season. Thankfully, the long-running sketch comedy/music series began telling some of them this summer. In the first edition, SNL founder Lorne Michaels and the cast took viewers behind the scenes to show them how they were able to pull off the most difficult season in the show's near half-century run. This time around, its host, actor & comedian Dave Chappelle (who hosted the first show after the Joe Biden/Donald Trump election, with musical guests the Foo Fighters) on what the experience was like and how he approaches being on SNL as opposed to being on stage.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker shares bittersweet message involving his daughter

Al Roker has three children who he is incredibly close to which is why saying goodbye to them is so hard. The Today show weatherman surprised fans on Saturday when he revealed his youngest daughter, Leila, had jetted to Tokyo to also report on the Olympics. While he was ecstatic...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Fans Are Sad Robin Roberts Is Leaving 'GMA' — but She'll Be Back! Here's the Scoop

The hosts of Good Morning America (GMA) are beloved cultural staples, and it's always devastating for fans when they decide to part ways with ABC. Anchor Robin Roberts has previously taken a leave of absence from the show for health-related issues, but it appears that she's once more leaving the production. After posting a sweet goodbye message to Instagram, fans want to know: Why did Robin Roberts leave GMA?
TV & VideosPopculture

Classic Sitcom Star Reveals She Is Broke Years After Abrupt Cancellation

Grace Under Fire star Brett Butler has fallen under hard times. Her situation is so dire that one of her closest friends launched a GoFundMe page to help her. Butler, 63, was making $250,000 per episode at the height of her fame, but she told The Hollywood Reporter this month she is "ashamed" of her current situation. She was close to homelessness at one point.

Comments / 0

Community Policy