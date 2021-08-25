Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

Police officer shot and wounded in New Jersey

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDPNt_0bcG0omj00

A police officer was shot in the leg in Orange Tuesday night.

The officer was shot in the area of Elm and Hillyer streets just before 9 p.m.

Another officer took him to University Hospital in Newark for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

Police took one suspect into custody at the scene, and they are looking for a second.

At least two guns were recovered at the scene.

ALSO READ | Cuomo's clemency pick, David Gilbert from Brink's armored truck robbery, sparks outrage

Cuomo granted clemency to one of the gang members behind the infamous Brinks armored truck robbery in 1981.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 39

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
City
City Of Orange, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
City Of Orange, NJ
Government
City Of Orange, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#University Hospital#Brinks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related

Comments / 39

Community Policy