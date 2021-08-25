Police officer shot and wounded in New Jersey
A police officer was shot in the leg in Orange Tuesday night. The officer was shot in the area of Elm and Hillyer streets just before 9 p.m. Another officer took him to University Hospital in Newark for treatment of non life threatening injuries. Police took one suspect into custody at the scene, and they are looking for a second. At least two guns were recovered at the scene. ALSO READ | Cuomo's clemency pick, David Gilbert from Brink's armored truck robbery, sparks outrage
Cuomo granted clemency to one of the gang members behind the infamous Brinks armored truck robbery in 1981.---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * More New Jersey news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 39