White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease is on his way to putting together one of the quietest 200-strikeout seasons in a long time. With his six strikeouts in the Sox’ 7-5 loss Saturday to the Yankees, Cease now has 165 for the season. That puts him ahead of left-hander Carlos Rodon for the most in the Sox’ rotation and puts him fifth on the list of all starters across the majors.