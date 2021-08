Those of you who use the Windows Terminal know how important and, oftentimes, how frequent its use can be. You may find yourself arranging the size of the default Windows Terminal window every time you use it. Maybe it is too small for you or the other way around. While it is rather easy to make that adjustment (you just have to drag your mouse around), it is better to pick your preferred dimensions so that it always opens that way. In this article, we will tell you how you can change the default height and width of Windows Terminal in Windows 11/10.