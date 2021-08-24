P. David Correll: One Man, One Voice

7:10am, September 5th. Low roar of conversation carries through classrooms and halls – students eager to reconnect with their friends and start the new year. An odd boop sound rings overhead. 7:11am, cutting through the noise is a transcendental voice proclaiming, “GOOOOOD MORNING INDIANS!” For a lifetime this simple sentence stops one in their tracks; energizes and invigorates, leaves a mark on their soul. Every alumni of Toms River South knows the voice. It’s the being whose aura glows like the northern lights and whose energy is that of the sun. Only one being on earth has this gift: P. David Correll.