Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Creator Talks Foundation Revival, 'Trademark Trolling,' Value Added By Vitalik Buterin And Elon Musk Aide

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41W6Ft_0bcFzU0w00

The Dogecoin Foundation has taken center stage as it strives to provide support for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) through development and advocacy work. Billy Markus, the co-creator of the Shiba Inu-themed coin, is one of the board advisors of the foundation. Benzinga discussed the revival of the organization among other matters with Markus.

The Road Ahead: The Foundation, launched on August 16, said in a statement that it is “looking to the future of the broader Dogecoin ecosystem” and is all set to announce new projects in the coming weeks.

The organization aims to put in place a structure so as to hire full-time staff who will work towards faster integration and easier APIs for financial, social, and charitable projects that want to use DOGE.

“I think pretty much every mature open source project – Linux, Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc. has some kind of Foundation to protect and support development. I was very glad to hear that there was renewed interest in reviving the foundation,” Markus said on the reinvigorated organization.

The Dogecoin Foundation has yet to officially release a roadmap though, and Markus told Benzinga that he is unsure when that could happen.

Feeling The Pulse: On his own role as an advisor, Markus said he wants to act as a bridge between the organization and the community.

“For me, I've more or less been keeping a pulse on the general Dogecoin community and have many conversations with community members, so I can bring that knowledge to the Foundation.” He said he wants to ensure that “community voices are heard.”

The Gallery Of Advisors: The Dogecoin Foundation’s board has four advisors in total including Markus.

The advisors include Jared Birchall, who represents Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk in legal and financial matters and Vitalik Buterin — the co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Markus said he was excited when he found out that Birchall and Buterin would be on board. “Vitalik is of course a crypto genius and Elon (represented by Jared) is a visionary, so their input is of high value!”

Max Keller, a core DOGE developer, is also an advisor to the board of the foundation.

Board members include Decentralized Dance Party co-founder Gary Lachance and Dogecoin Core Blockchain developer Ross Nicoll.

Protecting The Good Boi: A number of Dogecoin lookalikes have popped up in recent times spurred by the success of the Shiba Inu-themed coin. Near press time Dogecoin 2.0 (CRYPTO: DOGE2) was seen trending on Twitter.

But there is no lack of cryptocurrencies with Dogecoin in their names. These include Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE), Small Dogecoin (CRYPTO: SDOG) Nano Dogecoin (CRYPTO: NDC), and a whole lot of others.

Benzinga asked Markus if the Foundation would tackle this trend and how they envision protecting the Dogecoin trademark in general.

“I think the Foundation is most concerned with trademark trolling,” said Markus. Trademark trolling refers to the practice of registering a trademark without the intent of actually using it.

“Dogecoin has been established since 2013, has had millions of transactions on its network and is worth billions – anything new trying to claim the trademark of Dogecoin is doing so in bad faith,” explained Markus.

At press time, DOGE enjoyed a market capitalization of $38.6 billion and traded 6.56% lower over 24 hours at $0.29.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Vitalik Buterin
Person
Buterin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dogecoin Foundation#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Decentralized Dance Party#Dogecoin Core Blockchain#Sdog#Ndc#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
MarketsBenzinga

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Buys Crypto At Gold's Expense

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki is now buying cryptocurrencies at the expense of his gold investments, and recommends the readers of his newsletter to do the same. What Happened: In a recent email sent to his newsletter subscribers, Kiyosaki said that he buys cryptocurrency. He added: "In fact, I’ve slowed down my gold buying to get more cryptocurrency. Maybe you should consider that too."
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Has Potential to Hit $20 This Cycle, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Benjamin Cowen has revealed he believes the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization Cardano ($ADA) has the potential to hit $20 this bull cycle while outperforming bitcoin. In a video, first spotted by Daily Hold, Cowen noted he believes Cardano’s price surge so far this year...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Hoskinson says Cardano is on a ‘different path’ than Ethereum, Bitcoin

Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) have a lot in common. Both are types of digital currencies that also function as programmable ecosystems. That means other tokens and applications can be built on their networks. But they are taking very different routes. In a recent interview, this was one of the...
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

Dogecoin: A Brief History Of Crypto’s Greatest Meme

Dogecoin: one of crypto’s most hyped coins. It seems as if it is always in the mouths and minds of young investors. Moreover, more notable investors have praised the coin both for its comedic origins and as a viable “medium of exchange.”. But what exactly is this comical fad? Additionally,...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Dogecoin, Ethereum, and XRP Dropped Today

First, the SEC took aim at fraud in the cryptocurrency market. Then, one federal reserve bank president blasted it as "95% fraud, hype, noise and confusion." Now, President Biden's new treasury secretary may want to sweep all cryptocurrencies away and replace them with a "central bank digital currency." What happened.
CurrenciesBankrate.com

12 most popular types of cryptocurrency

Bitcoin gets all the headlines when people talk about cryptocurrencies, but there are literally thousands of other options when it comes to these digital currencies. In fact, cryptos that aren’t Bitcoin are usually considered an “also ran” – what are called “altcoins,” or alternatives to Bitcoin. While Bitcoin may be...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

How Tesla's Elon Musk Reacted to Rival Rivian's Proposed IPO

Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed EV startup Rivian confirmed Friday it has confidentially filed for an initial public offering that reportedly could value the company as much as $80 billion. The company's eye-popping proposed IPO valuation has elicited mixed reaction from investors. Rivian is developing two EVs – R1T, a pickup...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Dogecoin Is Crypto's Most Dangerous Joke

Almost no one's using Dogecoin, but the currency still undergoes huge swings. A very small group of large holders have outsized influence over Dogecoin's price. Investors who buy in chasing monster gains may come to regret it. The Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) blockchain is a ghost town compared to other cryptocurrencies in...
StocksBenzinga

Traders Prepare For Bitcoin Breakout Through Riot Blockchain Options

Options Traders are preparing for a big Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull break with Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) call contracts. The proof-of-work Bitcoin mining stock can be affected by Bitcoin’s wild price fluctuations, often rising when Bitcoin rallies and trading down in sympathy when Bitcoin falls. Bitcoin was trading higher Friday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy