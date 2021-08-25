Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara County, NY

Fire police member fatally struck by fire truck in Town of Somerset

By Evan Anstey
WIVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF SOMERSET, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hartland Volunteer Fire Company Fire Police member Judy Spencer, 65, was killed during an incident in the Town of Somerset on Tuesday night. Around 8:30 p.m., first responders were at the scene of a field fire on Quaker Road. There, while acting as a spotter for a Barker Fire Company fire truck driver, Spencer was ran over by the truck. At the time, the truck was backing up southbound on the road.

www.wivb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
Niagara County, NY
Crime & Safety
Niagara County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Truck#Barker Fire Company#Sheriff Filicetti#Associated Press Award#News 4#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy