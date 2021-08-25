Fire police member fatally struck by fire truck in Town of Somerset
TOWN OF SOMERSET, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hartland Volunteer Fire Company Fire Police member Judy Spencer, 65, was killed during an incident in the Town of Somerset on Tuesday night. Around 8:30 p.m., first responders were at the scene of a field fire on Quaker Road. There, while acting as a spotter for a Barker Fire Company fire truck driver, Spencer was ran over by the truck. At the time, the truck was backing up southbound on the road.www.wivb.com
