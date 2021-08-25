Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

How to cancel a credit card, without destroying your credit score

By Jackie Lam
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you find yourself with too many credit cards or you've been racking up too high a balance on them, you might be mulling closing a credit card. While doing so might make your life easier, there are some complications to consider. Contrary to what TV sitcoms might have taught...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Credit Bureaus#Credit Card#Credit Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Related
Credits & LoansTime

Avant Credit Card: Find Better Options for Building Credit Elsewhere

Regular APR: 25.99% (variable) The Avant Credit Card, issued by WebBank, is an unsecured credit card for building credit. You can get pre-qualified without a hard inquiry on your credit report and your balances and payments are reported to the three credit bureaus each month. But the card has few other benefits, and its high fees and annual fee make it a middling choice for new credit users.
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

9 expenses you should never charge on a business credit card

From excessive client entertainment to payroll, there are some expenses you should not charge on your business credit card. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
Personal Financepanolian.com

Paying Down Debt and Raising Your Credit Score

As an accredited financial counselor, I’m often asked questions like “How long will it take for my credit score. to increase when I make a payment on my accounts?” or “When will I see an increase in my score?”. The. answer I most often reply with is it depends on...
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

3 Ways Too Much Credit Card Debt Can Hurt Your Finances

It's always best to keep your credit card debt to a minimum. Here's what could happen if you don't. Some people wind up in credit card debt when too many surprise bills strike. Other times, credit card debt is something that slowly but surely builds over time, to the point where it becomes less and less manageable.
Credits & LoansCNET

Best credit cards for no credit

Fortunately for those who don't have a credit score, the three-digit number is no longer the end-all, be-all of credit approval it once was. Recently, more banks have been issuing credit cards to those who don't have a credit score, as long as they can demonstrate their financial health in other ways -- providing checking and savings account details, for example. The shift occurred without official acknowledgement from banks, but several recent reports in the Wall Street Journal have confirmed that lenders look beyond credit scores when making credit decisions.
Credits & LoansCNET

How to build credit with a secured card

If you have no credit or less than perfect credit, you might feel discouraged when applying for a credit card. Traditional routes to build credit may seem blocked or littered with obstacles. However, there are still sensible ways to build credit even when your credit file is thin or rocky -- using a secured card is one of them.
Credits & LoansZDNet

How to apply for a business credit card

Businesses both large and small could benefit from having business credit cards when company employees use business credit cards, whether for purchasing supplies, equipment, meals or for travel, it makes it easier to keep track of the company's expenses, and payments are made directly to the credit card company instead of individual employees.
Real EstateMySanAntonio

This New Credit Card Can Help You Buy A Home. But Creating It Was Nearly Impossible.

In 2017, Ankur Jain had sold a company to Tinder, had become its VP of product, and was hating the conversations he was having. He was living in San Francisco, where Silicon Valley types would talk about solving big problems and bettering the world — “and then the kind of stuff I would keep hearing about was, like, ‘We’re building crypto stickers,’ ” Jain says. This in a state where the median household price had hit twice the national mark, and in a city that over the past five years had seen median home prices nearly double. And it wasn’t as if the housing stock had astronomically improved. “The more these things became expensive, the less you got as a consumer,” he remembers realizing. “In what world of private sector markets does that make sense? And that, to me, spells opportunities to change a whole model.”
Credits & LoansTom's Guide

How to freeze your credit with Experian

If you want an easy and free way to minimize your chances of identity theft, you should freeze your credit. Once you do, only companies with which you already do business will be able to view your credit files, and it will be nearly impossible for someone else to open a new account in your name.
Credits & LoansLas Vegas Herald

Slick Cash Loan Offers Online Loans With No Credit Check For Up To $5,000

Summary: Slick Cash Loan helps people needing urgent cash with its online no credit check loans for up to $5,000. Slick Cash Loan, the company known for its friendly loan products and fast processes, is offering another similar product for the benefit of borrowers. The no credit check loan is a simple way of accessing money for meeting urgent and unforeseen financial needs.
Credits & LoansCNET

How many credit cards should you have?

Credit cards provide a wealth of benefits. They can help boost your credit score. They make it easy to shop online. And they can earn you serious cash and rewards. But not every card is equally appropriate for every transaction. Depending on your spending habits, shopping preferences and financial situation, you may find it makes sense to have multiple credit cards -- and use them strategically to take advantage of different perks and benefits.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

3 Things That Don't Count Toward Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses

Be careful when chasing sign-up bonuses. Some transactions may not count. One of the biggest perks of using credit cards is getting to take advantage of sign-up bonuses. Sign-up bonuses can vary from card to card, and some are more generous than others. But all told, sign-up bonus credit cards work the same way. If you spend a certain amount of money on your new credit card within a preset time frame, you'll get a lump sum of cash back or rewards points in exchange.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Kiplinger

Think Twice About Applying for Credit

Americans paid down billions in credit card debt during the pandemic, with balances declining 17% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with a year earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. But now that the economy is recovering, credit card issuers are eager to entice new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy