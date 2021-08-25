Cancel
Collier County, FL

Collier's Department of Health expands COVID-19 testing

By Elaijah Gibbs-Jones
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier) will offer appointment only COVID-19 testing from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

This added time is in addition to normal testing hours, which are held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The department also held another testing time on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

The testing will be at the Florida Department of Health in Collier County, which is located at 3339 E. Tamiami Trail, Naples, 34112. This is a drive-thru testing site and face masks must be worn while waiting. A referral is not needed, and there is no cost for testing. DOH-Collier says lightning, heavy rain or gusty winds can slow operations or shut down the site.

To make an appointment, you can call (239) 252-6220

For more information, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

