Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Shoppers Say These $33 Hotel-Quality Pillows Are So Comfy, They Have 'Trouble Waking Up'

By Sanah Faroke
Posted by 
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. For many, the right bed pillow is the key to a truly good night's rest. So when picking out a new one, you have to make sure it's comfy, soft, and supportive. Amazon shoppers swear the Utopia Bedding Pillow Set is all three, and it happens to be just $33.

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

125K+
Followers
29K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pillows#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Lifestylebackpacker.com

5 Things to Use Instead of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those modern conveniences that most people shudder to think of living without. Think back to 2020, when panic-buying members of the public snapped up everything around the US, leading to denuded shelves and weeks of headlines about shortages of bathroom tissue. Maybe it’s time for...
ShoppingPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

When you need a particular product in a hurry, there are few places easier to find what you're looking for than Amazon. With just a few clicks, you can locate practically any item, purchase it, and know that it will arrive at your doorstep days later. However, with so many products available, some occasionally fall through the cracks when it comes safety. Unfortunately, that's the case with one Amazon exclusive product that's being pulled from the market, and authorities are telling anyone who has one at home to stop using it immediately. Read on to find out if your Amazon purchases are affected and what to do if you have the recalled product at home.
ShoppingPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are So Impressed By This Patio Table, They're Bringing It Inside

"I'm home in the middle of the day, and I got patio furniture in my living room," Chandler Bing once said in a memorable episode of "Friends." Though the scene may technically be fictional, it's generally understood that patio furniture doesn't exactly scream "fine dining" — and if your kitchen happens to be furnished with it, function may be more of a necessity than décor anyway.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

Labor Day weekend is coming up. While some people are shopping for back to school supplies and backpacks or planning a Labor Day barbecue to celebrate the end of summer, others are looking for the best Labor Day sales. Of course, there are tons of discounts to search from Amazon's Labor Day deals, but right now we're zeroing on Kate Spade handbags.
ApparelWTVF

Where are the clothes? Shoppers find store shelves thin

Shoppers are ready to restock their closets for the fall and winter, but many are asking, "Where's all the clothing?" Kristin Sterling was trying to do some school shopping at TJ Maxx. Inside, she found a much smaller selection than she has seen before. "I've been looking for baby items,...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

It's time to fall in love with cooking again. You might be feeling some kitchen burn-out after spending the pandemic baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer. But with fall cooking and baking ahead of us, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon's Labor Day deals.
Home & GardenMorganton News Herald

10 ways to make your home as comfy as a luxury hotel

You can make some upgrades and changes to give your home the feeling of a luxury hotel. Here are the top 10 ways. The centerpiece and most important furnishing in any hotel room is the bed, and the foundation of that is the mattress. If you don’t have a comfortable mattress that finds the perfect balance between firmness and softness, chances are you won’t be getting a restful night’s sleep. Given that mattresses last for several years, they’re worth the investment. Although Westin has their signature Heavenly Beds and Hilton uses Serta mattresses, we’re hard-pressed to find a mattress better than the TEMPUR-LuxeAdapt by Tempur-Pedic ($4,499, amazon.com). The luxurious Hotel on Rivington also uses Tempur-Pedic brand mattresses, and this model has multiple layers with comfort and cooling ability in mind, plus a memory-foam mattress that adapts to your body shape.
Pet ServicesPosted by
People

Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Say This No-Pull Dog Harness Is the Secret to Better Walks — and It's $14 Today

If you've got a rather excited pup on your hands, you know very well that a harness is an important requirement for walks. But, not every harness is strong enough to handle just any dog. Well, that was before the BabyLtrl No-Pull Dog Harness. A favorite among pet owners for its durability, this top-rated Amazon dog harness is designed with a locking system to keep your dog secure and discourage them from pulling.
ShoppingAOL Corp

Amazon shoppers say these on-sale sheets rival those in five-star hotels — grab a queen-size set for $25

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Call us Rumplestiltskin: We spend over 12,045 days of our life in bed — that's over 33 years! Plus, in the past year and a half, our beds have transformed to more than just beds: They're often our work stations, our dinner-and-a-movie hubs and the places we sometimes spend entire weekends in after particularly exhausting weeks. It only makes sense that the place where you spend the majority of your time at home in (yes, even more than your couch and kitchen) looks and feels the best it can.

Comments / 0

Community Policy