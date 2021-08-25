Beach Beats, Blake Shelton, Classic 70s: What's your state's most popular Exclusive Station?

Here is a sampling of things to do in-person and online in the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles area, Aug. 12-19. Music Center’s Dance DTLA: Have fun learning a new dance steps when expert dance instructors provide dance lessons and DJs spinning the tunes, on Fridays, Aug. 13 to Sept. 10. No dancing experience required. First up is Cumbia, 7-11 p.m. Aug. 13. Also, pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinics, Aug. 13 and Sept. 3 (reservations requested but walk-ins may be accommodated: bit.ly/3CF1TK3. Lessons are free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase (no outside food or drink allowed). Upcoming: Disco Night, Aug. 20 (also, a free art workshop); Motown Night, Aug. 27 (also, a free art workshop); Salsa Night, Sept. 3; Bollywood Night, Sept. 10 (also, a free art workshop). Dances are subject to change. Masks are required on the dance floor. Jerry Moss Plaza at the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles. www.musiccenter.org/dancedtla.