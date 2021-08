As August is winding up, the State of Kansas will be launching some new programs soon. Tuesday, Gov. Laura Kelly announced the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) is one of five organizations nationally to be awarded a three-year, $2.7 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), Center for Substance Abuse Treatment (CSAT), according to a release from the State of Kansas. Grant funds through the FY 2020 State Pilot Grant Program for Treatment for Pregnant and Postpartum Women (PPW-PLT) will be used to provide evidence-based, family-centered treatment services to pregnant and postpartum women in Kansas with substance use disorders.