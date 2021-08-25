Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Fireman’s Children Put Hilarious Spin On His Obituary, Exactly How He’d Want

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZIU2_0bcFxm1Y00

The wish of every set of parents is that the next generation is better off than they were. This manifests in material comforts, vital life wisdom, meaningful bonds, and so much more. Late New Orleans fireman William Ziegler left quite the impression on his children, who composed a uniquely hilarious obituary in his honor.

The singular approach to writing a eulogy is two-fold, as they not only cater the format to what Ziegler would have wanted, but they reimagined what should be highlighted in dedications of that nature. Learn more about what they did – and why – here.

Fireman William Ziegler shared hilarious obituaries with his children

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HM3Z6_0bcFxm1Y00
Fireman William Ziegler / Twitter

Laughter is a universal language, and fireman William Ziegler was fluent and taught his children, sometimes in surprising ways. His daughter, Sharah Currier, revealed his habit of sharing funny texts with the kids.

Specifically, he would send them or read aloud from hilarious obituaries. So, after Ziegler himself passed away at the age of 69 on Friday, July 29, 2016, his family decided to give him the sendoff he so loved to read and share with others.

A unique way to honor a loved one

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rM2MJ_0bcFxm1Y00
The family composed a hilarious obituary with Ziegler’s hobbies in mind / Pixabay

“He would have loved this,” Currier shared of Ziegler, speaking of the humorous tribute. “He probably would have forwarded this obituary to us.” It does include the traditional motions of an obituary, mentioning Ziegler’s time in the Navy, honors received, employment with the fire department, and his status as a dog owner.

Except, it’s all presented with dry but unmistakably fond humor. For instance, the text asserts “he wanted you to know that if he owes you a beer, and if you can find him in Heaven, he will gladly allow you to buy him another.” All this after joining the Navy “at the ripe old age of 17 and immediately realized he didn’t much enjoy being bossed around.” Retirement came after 25 years of service when “he suddenly realized that running away from burning buildings made more sense than running toward them.” When he departed, there was no love lost between Ziegler and fellow fireman Bob. Who’s Bob? No one Ziegler would give a heavenly beer to. But apparently his “alcoholic dog named Judge” might accept a cold one.

How would you want to be remembered and how would you want to describe your loved ones to the world?

Comments / 0

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Older Brothers Meet Newborn Brother and Their Reaction Is Priceless

When a pair of teen boys laid eyes on their newborn brother, they were moved to tears. Their display of unconditional love has touched the hearts of many netizens. A mother's video of her sons' reactions to meeting their baby brother has gone viral and caused many users to grab their tissues. The pure emotion and love were clear and caused the boys' mother to cry as well.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Daughter Is Marrying a White Man Against My Wishes.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Recently, I learned that my adult daughter was getting married within the year. I was surprised to learn this because I knew nothing of her dating anyone, let alone seriously enough that marriage was in the near future. I’ll admit my daughter and I are not as close as we could be, not since her mother and I divorced when she was a preteen and I moved out of state. Our contact was more limited after I remarried, but I still thought she would inform me of her beau. I arranged a trip to go visit her and see him in person. I was taken aback to learn her fiancé is a white man; she is black. I didn’t say anything at the time, but after I left and thought about it, I felt I should talk to her about it. While the man seemed nice enough, I felt she didn’t know what she was getting herself into.
Family RelationshipsLowell Sun

Dear Annie: Daughter spreads her wings

DEAR ANNIE: My daughter and her father and I were always close. We talked daily, telling one another about our days. She has three children. We paid for preschool for all of them, bought their clothes and even bought a condo for them to live in while she went to law school. She is our only living child; we were in a position to help, and we were happy to do so.
Family RelationshipsSlate

My Daughter Refuses to See My Dying Father in the Time We Have Left

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I’m the mom of two teens. My older daughter, “Jill,” is 17. Now that we’re all fully vaccinated, our family recently made the two-hour drive to my brother’s house for our first non-distanced family gathering since the pandemic started. Part of the reason we’ve all been so cautious is because of my 76-year-old father, who lives with my brother and his family. My father has Alzheimer’s disease and has been living with my brother’s family since my mom passed away unexpectedly just over two years ago. Both my parents used to comment about the uncanny resemblance between Jill and my mom as a young woman. Well, at this get-together, my dad thought that Jill was my mom. This made things a bit awkward, but Jill wasn’t too bothered by it and it was nice to see my dad so happy that his wife was “back.” But then, while we were all in another room, Jill and my dad somehow ended up alone in a room together. My dad suddenly pushed her up against the wall and began kissing and groping her. Jill managed to extricate herself, but she was very shaken. We left shortly after.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Homeless Man Gave His Last Piece of Bread to a Lost Boy, and the Next Day He Woke up Rich – Story of the Day

A homeless man shared his last meal with a boy he had never met before, and the next day, he woke to a new life and a new beginning. John was wasting away. He was an old man in his late sixties and lived in a large mansion that had been his family's for several generations. It boasted ten rooms, all equipped with bath suites and toilets, and it was located in a beautiful neighborhood.
Family RelationshipsDenton Record-Chronicle

To my daughters, I apologize for sending you to school

Tomorrow I have to send you back to school. I know that, as a first grader and kindergartner, you are not protected and cannot get the “shots” I promised would end “COVIDteen” yet. We are so close — I hear you might get your first shot in six weeks or so — but it seems so far. We have almost made it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy