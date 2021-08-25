Cancel
Your Morning Matters: Appalling behavior in Poland

By Mark Sweetwood
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 4 days ago
It’s Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, and I have seen very few displays as upsetting as some of the behaviors witnessed at the Poland Local Schools board meeting Monday night. It's one thing to see such scenes playing out in front of school boards in Florida and Texas. It's an entire other thing to see neighbors acting up in such ways.

www.mahoningmatters.com

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com
Related
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Your Morning Matters: COVID-19 and our obituaries

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It's Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, and I’ve noticed a recent trend in our obituaries — and it made me wonder about another trend. You may have seen lines like this appearing more frequently in obituaries: "The family requests that family and friends...
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Your Morning Matters: Marriage rated AAA

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It's Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, and marriage is a complex partnership made stronger by two people with complementary ideas and experiences. This past weekend, I learned once again that my wife is the brains of our operation after my car broke down during my long weekend.
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Your Morning Matters: Adding some Light to your day

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, and on this date in 1907, band leader and innovative recording engineer Enoch Henry Light was born. And I share this hoping I can influence Rick Popovich to highlight Light's work on his excellent "Jazz Sofa" show this weekend on 88.5 WYSU-FM.
HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fear of CRT across the country is alarming

Thank you for publishing the informative essay by Jacey Fortinn (Aug. 8, “Critical race theory: A brief history”). The paranoid fear of CRT sweeping across the country is alarming. People who do not even know what CRT is denounce it with fear-based certitude in school board meetings and on Fox News. This has the potential to cripple progress in race relations and delay racial healing for several more centuries.
Olympia, WAyaktrinews.com

Who qualifies for a ‘religious exemption’ from the COVID-19 vaccine?

OLYMPIA, Wash. – One day after Washington Governor Jay Inslee expanded requirements for state employees who need to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the state says it’s still working through the process for employees who cite a religious exemption. State employees, teachers, school staff and volunteers, long-term care workers and others...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
House RentPosted by
Upworthy

Tenant stunned after old Landlord sends him a check of $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home

If finding a good house to rent is very difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word 'landlord' often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester in Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to ask for his current address. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter. He was stunned. It was a check for 2,500 dollars. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
Oregon Statewrkf.org

A County In Oregon Holds The Most Unvaccinated People In The State

Jackson County in southern Oregon has the most unvaccinated people in the state. Infection rates are rising, yet all the hospital intensive care units are already full. Hospital workers are demoralized. JPR’s Erik Neumann reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-’Covid tyranny’ campaigner in hospital with virus

Caleb Wallace from Texas organised rallies against “Covid-tyranny” and criticised the use of masks to stem the spread of Covid-19 but is now in hospital himself fighting to cling on to his life.On Wednesday, Mr Wallace’s wife Jessica Wallace provided what she wrote was a “heartbreaking update” on Facebook.“He’s not doing good. It’s not looking in our favour,” she said. “His lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they’ve run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to...
Public Healthhot967.fm

Twin Cities Hospitals Reaching Capacity, Not Because Of COVID-19

(Twin Cities, MN) — Twin Cities hospitals are nearing intensive care unit and emergency room capacity but it’s not entirely because of coronavirus. ICU capacity at Twin Cities hospitals is over 97 percent, but only about seven-and-a-half of all hospital patients have coronavirus. Hospitals say the recent increase in capacity is leading to long ER wait times.

