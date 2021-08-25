All charged up: The electric car in our future

President Joe Biden has made it clear his administration is going to make sure we’re all driving electric vehicles within the next decade or so. Articles in prominent media gush on about the “excitement” and “overwhelming” experience of going out and buying an electric vehicle! Adding to the thrill is the deep satisfaction you will derive from saving the planet, since the largest source of hydrocarbon emissions in the U.S. is the piston engine. No more! Also, electrics, although they may seem more expensive, really aren’t. There are tax subsidies and utility grants and such which enables you to make your exciting planet-saving purchase partially on someone else’s dime.