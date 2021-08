Osgood Vol. Fire Department was dispatched to 923 Shook Street for a garage fire last week. When firefighters arrived, the roof of the garage had already collapsed and a defensive attack was used to control the fire from spreading to nearby structures. Several explosions could be heard and felt as firefighters worked to bring the fire under control. Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department was also dispatched for mutual aid. According to Osgood Fire Chief Kyle Negangard, the structure and contents were a total loss. After interviews and investigation of the fire, it was determined it was started by a lawn mower that was parked inside after mowing the lawn. The mower caught fire and eventaully spread to the garage.