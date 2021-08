Talking at the CAPA Live on 9-Jun-2021, Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson spoke with CAPA’s senior financial analyst Jonathan Wober. JW: Hello and welcome to another CAPA Live, and I'm delighted to give a very warm welcome to Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair DAC, the main operating company of the Ryanair group, which is responsible, I think Eddie, if I'm right, for 250-odd aircraft, which I think is 60% of the group total, or thereabouts. So it's a very significant airline in its own right. I think in fact, it's the biggest airline fleet in Western Europe.