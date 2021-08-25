Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

PVH Corp (PVH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Zacks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePVH Corporation (. PVH - Free Report) is expected to register year-over-year top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share, suggesting substantial year-over-year growth from 13 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Surprise#Lululemon Athletica Inc#Pvh Corp#Pvh Corporation#Pvh Free Report#Eps#Pvh Corp#Ebit#Lulu Free Report#Aeo Free Report#1 44
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For PVH

In the current market session, PVH Inc. (NYSE:PVH) is trading at $108.04, after a 2.2% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock increased by 4.44%, and in the past year, by 88.75%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
StocksZacks.com

3 Highly-Ranked Undervalued Stocks

This doesn’t seem like a time for value because... well, it’s not a time for value. But that could change. Stocks remain at or very near all-time highs, despite rising inflation, the delta variant and a taper that’s on the horizon. We could be seeing a lot of bargains in the weeks ahead.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

VMware (VMW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VMW - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.75 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8%. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line declined 3%. Revenues of $3.14 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1.1% and increased 9% on a year-over-year basis. The company lowered its...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) Q2 Earnings Miss, Comps Decline Y/Y

OLLI - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines decreased year over year. The company witnessed a decline in comparable store sales due to record sales in the year-ago period. As a result, shares of this Harrisburg, PA-based company declined 14.4%...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Phibro (PAHC) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Margins Down

PAHC - Free Report) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 32 cents in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 reflected a rise of 88.2% from the year-ago adjusted figure. The metric was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. Meanwhile, without adjustments, GAAP EPS for the fourth...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Heico (HEI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Improve Y/Y

HEI - Free Report) fell 1.5% to $126.67 on Aug 26, following the company's fiscal third-quarter results. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings per share (EPS) of 56 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 3.7%. The bottom line improved 40% from the prior-year period’s figure of 40 cents.
StocksZacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 27th

CDLX - Free Report) operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 57.9% downward over the last 30 days. Energy Fuels Inc. (. UUUU - Free Report) engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

DELL Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up on Solid Commercial Demand

DELL - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $2.24 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3% and increased 17% year over year. Revenues, on a non-GAAP basis, increased 15% year over year to $26.13 billion and beat the consensus mark by 3%. Product revenues...
MarketsZacks.com

Gap (GPS) Rises on Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Hikes View

GPS - Free Report) jumped 7% after the market trading session on Aug 26, following better-than-expected top and bottom-line numbers for second-quarter fiscal 2021. Both earnings and sales improved year over year. Results gained from continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta brands as well as renewed momentum at Banana Republic. Improved marketing efforts, better brand management and advanced technology also aided quarterly growth.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Abercrombie (ANF) Q2 Earnings Beat, Bleak Q3 View Hurts Stock

ANF - Free Report) reported better-than-expected earnings per share for second-quarter fiscal 2021, while sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, its earnings and sales improved year over year. The company also reported strong growth in key metrics on a two-year basis (compared with second-quarter fiscal 2019), reflecting robust growth from the pre-pandemic levels.
IndustryZacks.com

Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Tops Q3 Earnings & Sales Estimates

SAFM - Free Report) posted third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surged year over year and easily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company benefited from robust execution across live production, sales and processing. The third-quarter results were driven by a considerable rise in demand, as...
StocksZacks.com

5 Must-Watch ETF Charts of Q2 Earnings

The Q2 earnings picture is very strong, with broad-based strength across all major sectors and the overall quarterly total on track to reach a new record. Total Q2 earnings from 466 S&P 500 members or 93.9% of the index’s total membership are up 97.8% from the same period last year on 25.8% higher revenues, with 86.9% beating EPS and 86.9% surpassing revenue estimates.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

BOX Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

BOX - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings per share of 21 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.5%. Further, the figure surged 16.7% from both the year-ago period and fiscal first-quarter 2022. Total revenues were $214.5 million, surpassing the consensus mark by 0.9%. Also, the top...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Earnings Preview: Toro (TTC) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

TTC - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended July 2021. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Increase Y/Y

SCVL - Free Report) posted second-quarter fiscal 2021 results with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Continued broad-based demand for products coupled with a more normalized start to the back-to-school season, better macroeconomic factors in the United States and the easing of pandemic restrictions drove the top line in the quarter.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Salesforce (CRM) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Raises FY22 View

CRM - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected results for second-quarter fiscal 2022. The company’s fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.48 per share handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents. Quarterly earnings increased 3% year over year mainly on higher revenues and benefits of 43 cents per share from mark-to-mark accounting of the company’s strategic investments on non-GAAP tax rate of 21.5%.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Pure Storage (PSTG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Shares Up

PSTG - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of 14 cents per share for second-quarter fiscal 2022, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 180% and increased 133% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues increased 23% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $497 million. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

The J.M. Smucker (SJM) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y

SJM - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both top and bottom lines came in ahead of the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, while both the metrics declined year over year. Results were hurt by impacts of the Crisco and Natural Balance business divestitures, as well as cost inflation. That said, organic net sales increased, while seeing tough comparisons with the year-ago period’s double-digit increase. Results continued to reflect solid consumer demand for the company’s brands, as well as gains from strategic priorities.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Dollar General (DG) Stock Falls Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

DG - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. However, both the top and the bottom lines declined year over year, hurting investor sentiment. Even management’s commentary that it is updating fiscal 2021 view as a result of sturdy performance in the first half of the fiscal failed to lift the spirit. We also note that the company projected lower-than-expected profit for the fiscal year. Shares of Dollar General fell more than 4% during the pre-market trading hours on Aug 26.

Comments / 0

Community Policy