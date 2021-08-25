aec360 Releases Next Generation Project Operations Solution
Leading provider of Microsoft cloud solutions to the AEC industry launches newest iteration of aec360 leveraging Dynamics 365 Project Operations. HSO ProServ, parent company of aec360, announced the official release of aec360 Project Operations, the newest iteration of its highly successful AEC industry solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365. This new offering, leveraging Microsoft’s latest Dynamics 365 and ‘Project for the web’ technology, will provide AEC firms with new modern capabilities across their project lifecycle.martechseries.com
