Deceptively Simple Process Turns Bottles Into Filament

By Al Williams
hackaday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you know that most soda bottles are made from PET plastic, you’ve probably thought about how you could make filament from them and have an endless supply of cheap printing material. [Mr3DPrint] says he has a method and shares a few videos that make it look easy. We wonder if the quality of the filament is up to par with commercial products, but assuming the videos are accurate, it appears that the resulting filament gets the job done.

