Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G spotted on Google Play Console

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 4 days ago
It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone could be launching soon as the device recently appeared on the Google Play Console. The device also recently received Bluetooth certification. The listing has confirmed some of the specifications we have heard previously about the new Samsung Galaxy S21...

