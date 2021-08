Market participants are eagerly waiting to listen to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s lecture at Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming today. Investors have been shaky ahead of the big event, looking to gauge the mood of the majority of the Fed officials regarding the central bank’s ultra-dovish monetary policies that it had adopted at the onset of the global outbreak of coronavirus in March 2020. They are likely to look for any signs about the tapering of the Fed’s ongoing quantitative easing program.