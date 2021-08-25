Cancel
This Adam Sandler Flop Has Been Dominating on Hulu

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack and Jill, the 2011 Adam Sandler comedy widely regarded as one of the worst movies ever made, has been a consistent presence in Hulu's top ten movies for the last couple of weeks, rounding out the list last week with a #10 slot for the full week and rising as high as #6 at one point. The movie starred Sandler in a dual role as twin siblings Jack and Jill Sadelstein, who come into conflict when Jill unilaterally decides to indefinitely extend her Hannukah visit to her brother. Jack, meanwhile, has a seemingly-impossible job at work: an advertising executive, he has been tasked with securing Al Pacino (as himself) to appear in a Dunkin Donuts commercial -- something that becomes intertwined with the Jill plot when Pacino falls in love with the sister.

