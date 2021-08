ANTIGO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — After hours of public comment and debate, the Antigo School Board voted to make masks optional for the 2021-2022 school year. Throughout the meeting, dozens of parents spoke out against the possibility of mandatory masking. Some even protested the meeting beforehand. “Under no circumstance would I send my five-year-old to school with a mask on her face,” said one mom during the meeting.