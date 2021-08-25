‘The Other Two’ star Case Walker grew up while the world waited for season 2
The first and second seasons of “The Other Two” – and the brutally long wait between them – have served as bookends for Case Walker’s teenage years. The social media phenom was 14 when he booked the role of Chase Dubek (aka ChaseDreams), a good-hearted viral superstar whose stardom upends the lives of his older, wayward siblings Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Carey (Drew Tarver) on the critically acclaimed Comedy Central series that recently relocated to HBO Max. But with the cavernous gap between seasons exacerbated by a COVID delay (the first season finale aired way back in March 2019), Walker wouldn’t start filming the second season until he was 17. By the end of production, he had rounded the calendar again and hit 18.www.starnewsonline.com
