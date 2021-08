Multiple drivers across various racing series are calling for changes to the famous corner. "Motorsport can be dangerous" is written at every track that's ever been built. Sometimes this danger is joked about among racers and paddock folks only to make it merely digestible, but it's also a deadly serious fact. Lives are in danger every time drivers go racing and they—and we—love the sport in spite of that, not because of it. Today, after several drivers in the W Series were involved in a massive crash at Spa's Eau Rouge, serves as another reminder of this.