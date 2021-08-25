Cancel
intricate metal envelope clads 'ghaneei house' mimicking ancient persian houses' light system

Cover picture for the articlePolsheer architects have renovated their old family house creating some additional spaces inside the existing building which is located in isfahan, iran. as the children of the family grew up and more space was needed, they decided to form two extra rooms on the top floor, the north side of the present structure. furthermore, another requirement was to generate an indirect connection to the grandfather’s dwelling, which is the adjacent building.

