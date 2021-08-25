intricate metal envelope clads 'ghaneei house' mimicking ancient persian houses' light system

The team at beijing-based studio crossboundaries completes its songzhuang micro community park as an assemblage of ‘urban rooms.’ sited on a street corner, the sprawling brick project transforms its site into a place for meeting, gathering, and play. the design-minded micro park stands as an homage to the artistic heritage of beijing, which has seen art villages tracing back to the early 1900s when artists from across china settled along the grounds of the yuanmingyuan palace, generating a creative community and period of artistic exploration. eventually, many similar groups emerged across the chinese city, namely in the songzhuang art district. this rich history influenced the team at crossboundaries to site its micro park in celebration of the vibrant and communal spirit of the place.