Ahead of the release of her Disney+ concert film, Billie Eilish dropped a teaser in which she transformed into an animated version of herself. Billie Eilish has dropped a teaser for her upcoming Disney+ special concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, and she’s gotten the classic Disney treatment. To preface the fast-paced journey through her concert, Eilish was rendered into an animated version of herself, just like any modern-day princess would.