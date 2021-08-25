Cancel
Movies

‘Paper Tiger’ review: Difficult and topical film is an important one

By Nathaniel Muir
aiptcomics
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paper Tiger takes on a variety of important and difficult topics. The immigrant experience, school shootings, and mental health are all touched on. These are heady issues which make for a tough viewing experience. This is not because the film is bad, but because they are things that most do not want to hear about. The ideas may be straight out of today’s headlines, but most would prefer to ignore them.

