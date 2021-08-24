Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Kent County, VA

11695 Pine Needles Dr, New Kent, VA 23140

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t miss the opportunity to own this 5+ bedroom 4.5 bath home with fully finished basement on the 7th fairway. This home has it all.. First floor features two bedrooms and two full baths with 3 additional bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Huge bonus room over the garage. Large open floor plan. Family room and Primary suite access to deck overlooking the course. Primary suite has newly upgraded bath, large walk-in closet and sitting area. Basement includes an additional kitchen area, family room, home theatre and additional primary suite. Walk out access to patio. Home has whole house generator.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Kent County, VA
Business
County
New Kent County, VA
Local
Virginia Business
New Kent County, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy