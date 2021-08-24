11695 Pine Needles Dr, New Kent, VA 23140

Don’t miss the opportunity to own this 5+ bedroom 4.5 bath home with fully finished basement on the 7th fairway. This home has it all.. First floor features two bedrooms and two full baths with 3 additional bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Huge bonus room over the garage. Large open floor plan. Family room and Primary suite access to deck overlooking the course. Primary suite has newly upgraded bath, large walk-in closet and sitting area. Basement includes an additional kitchen area, family room, home theatre and additional primary suite. Walk out access to patio. Home has whole house generator.