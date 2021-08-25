Cancel
Energy Industry

Oil spill from power station spreads along Syria's coast

By ALBERT AJI - Associated Press
 5 days ago

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A massive oil spill caused by leakage from a power plant inside one of Syria’s oil refineries is spreading along the coast of the Mediterranean country, Syria's state news agency said and satellite photos showed Wednesday. SANA said the spill reached the coastal town of Jableh,...

