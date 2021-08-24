Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Apply Filters During Wildfire Season

esri.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year we updated the symbology of the wildfire layer hosted in the ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World. This helps to differentiate between the types and sizes of fires. However, when zoomed out to the entire western US, I find the large number of fires showing on the map to be overwhelming. While new fires (Past 24-hours) do not always become large fires, they do stay on the map until they meet fall-off rules. This sometimes results in making it appear as if the entire west is aflame.

www.esri.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Us#Imt#Specialized#Drp#Gis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

HOW SD RESIDENTS CAN PROTECT THEIR HOMES THIS WILDFIRE SEASON

September 2, 2021 (San Diego) - For most California residents, the thought of summer conjures many timeless images and traditions: backyard barbecues, warm weather, vacations, and children being out of school- to name a few. Increasingly, however, another image is becoming synonymous with California summers: wildfires. San Diego County is...
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

‘We have to be adaptive’: Berkeley prepares for wildfire season

As California’s wildfire season approaches, the Berkeley Fire Department, or BFD, and the city of Berkeley have prepared a variety of resources in anticipation of the hot and dry months ahead. Wildfire season in California typically begins in the fall and can last through the end of the year, according...

Comments / 0

Community Policy