Apply Filters During Wildfire Season

Earlier this year we updated the symbology of the wildfire layer hosted in the ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World. This helps to differentiate between the types and sizes of fires. However, when zoomed out to the entire western US, I find the large number of fires showing on the map to be overwhelming. While new fires (Past 24-hours) do not always become large fires, they do stay on the map until they meet fall-off rules. This sometimes results in making it appear as if the entire west is aflame.