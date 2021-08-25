Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago White Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays 8/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 5 days ago

The Chicago White Sox will play Game 3 of their 4-game series on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Toronto, CA, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 7:07 PM (EDT). The White Sox are heading to this game following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Blue Jays during the opening of the series. Chicago is currently on a 73-54 record on the year, sitting 1st in the American League Central Division 9 games ahead of 2nd place Cleveland Indians.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#The Toronto Blue Jays#The White Sox#The Blue Jays#The Chi White Sox#Major League Baseball#Sportsnet Mlb Odds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBJacksonville Journal Courier

PRICE: Chicago White Sox continuing to win despite Tony La Russa

The Chicago White Sox are 74-55 so far this season, first in the American League's Central division by nine games over the soon-to-be Cleveland Guardians and behind just the Tampa Bay Rays (79-48), New York Yankees (75-52) and Houston Astros (75-52) in the American League. More than that, the White Sox are actually fun this season, perhaps offering a contrast to the St. Louis Cardinals, experiencing a rare bad season.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Yasmani Grandal knocks in 8 as White Sox top Cubs 17-13

Yasmani Grandal went 4-for-6 with a double, two homers and eight RBIs in his first game back from the injured list, and the Chicago White Sox stormed to a 17-13 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday night. Grandal hit a pair of three-run shots and tied the single-game...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Rays

Happy Sunday! It’s another beautiful day for baseball, and to see two of the best teams in the American League go head-to-head. The Chicago White Sox (72-52) will play against the Tampa Bay Rays (76-48) as they look to take the series with a win today. We’ve seen both teams put on a great display so far in what could be a playoff preview, and today will be an important game as the South Siders continue to fight for home-field advantage for the playoffs.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Finding groove at plate

Moncada went 3-for-5 with a run scored Tuesday in the White Sox's 5-2 win over the Blue Jays. Moncada extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a base hit in his first at-bat of the night, then added two more singles to his ledger later in the contest. Though he's posted an impressive .935 OPS during the hitting streak and moved into the No. 2 spot in the lineup Tuesday, he likely won't typically slot that high in the order when Cesar Hernandez -- who sat out for rest -- is included in the lineup.
MLBSporting News

White Sox manager Tony La Russa caught yelling at rookie catcher Seby Zavala

It must not be easy to be a rookie playing under White Sox manager Tony La Russa. First, it was calling out rookie slugger Yermin Mercedes during a news conference. Now, he's been caught yelling at rookie catcher Seby Zavala in the dugout for what appears to be a mistaken location on a pitch to Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Monday.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Craig Kimbrel moves forward after a talk with Tony La Russa as the reliever adapts to his new role with the Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel walked Manuel Margot on four pitches to begin the eighth inning Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Kevin Kiermaier came to bat representing the tying run. Kimbrel threw three straight balls before tossing his first strike of the inning. He got Kiermaier to line out to second baseman César Hernández on the next pitch. Kimbrel struck ...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/25/2021

Tigers at Cardinals—MLB pick is Detroit Tigers +140. Starting for Detroit will be Tarik Skubal. The lefthander in his past three starts allowed two earned runs in 17 2/3rd innings. Jon Lester will counter for the Cardinals. Lester past four starts surrendered sixteen earned runs in 20 1/3rd innings. Team is 3-7 in his past ten starts. Detroit enters this series after winning two of three at Toronto with St Louis losing two of three home to Pittsburgh. St Louis 25th in the Majors in run production and 24th in homers. Play Detroit +140.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Blue Jays 3, White Sox 1

The Chicago White Sox looked to take control of the series with our northern neighbors, the Toronto Blue Jays. Tim Anderson was finally back in the lineup, Yoán Moncada’s hit streak was still intact, and Gio had a pretty good outing. Unfortunately, the White Sox were no match for Robbie Ray.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Know Your Enemy: Chicago Cubs

After a quick pit stop in Tampa and Toronto, the White Sox are back home on the South Side for the next edition of the “Crosstown Classic” or whatever name advertisers have decided on this year. The Cubs are so broke, they still didn’t get pants for Clark. Last time.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox lineup at full force with return of Yasmani Grandal

The Chicago White Sox lineup is finally back at full strength thanks to the return of Yasmani Grandal. In calling up Grandal, the White Sox sent down fellow catcher, Zack Collins, to Triple-A Charlotte. Collins was slashing .202/.324/.331 in a stint replacing Grandal, who himself was red-hot in his rehab stints in the minor leagues.
MLBaudacy.com

White Sox reinstate catcher Yasmani Grandal from injured list

(670 The Score) The White Sox have reinstated catcher Yasmani Grandal off the injured list. Catcher Zack Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Grandal suffered a torn left knee tendon during a game July 5 at Minnesota. He is slashing 188/.388/.436 (34-for-181) with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs this season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Crosstown Classic returns to the South Side

The Chicago White Sox just finished the hardest part of their entire 162 game schedule. 14 games against the New York Yankees, Oakland A’s, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays are now in the rearview. We knew it was going to be tough and that the White Sox needed to grind through it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy