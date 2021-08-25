Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

TBJ hires reporter to cover innovation, health care, higher education

By Daniel Finnegan
Posted by 
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Johnson is a graduate of Wake Forest University, where she earned the Bynum G. Shaw Prize for Journalism for 2018-2019.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Triad Business Journal

Triad Business Journal

Winston-salem, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Wake Forest University#Health Care#Higher Education#Tbj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Healththepittsburgh100.com

Tech and health care innovation go hand-in-hand

Technology solutions provider Three Wire Systems, along with Pennsylvania-based holistic wellness division MyAdvisor, are constantly looking to improve processes, most recently by participating in the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society’s (HIMSS) Global Health Conference & Exhibition. Part of HIMSS’s mission is transforming the health ecosystem through innovation, and the...
EducationThe LastPass Blog

New Report: Password Hygiene in Higher Education

As IT teams in higher education ready themselves for another challenging academic year, one of their top priorities is keeping data safe while reducing cyber threats. Password management plays a critical role in that mission. With a high volume of rotating students, staff, and faculty working on-campus, remote, or in a hybrid environment, IT struggles to protect against evolving cyber attacks. And these are no idle threats: According to our new report, a staggering 88% of institutions suffered an IT security infringement because of poor password management – this year alone.
Oakland, CANewswise

Nominations Open for Turnitin Americas Higher Education Award Recognizing Innovation in Assessment and Academic Integrity

Newswise — OAKLAND, Calif. - August 19, 2021 - Turnitin has issued a call to academics and researchers in higher education to apply for the Turnitin Americas Higher Education Award. Nominations are due October 10. Winners will receive a $2,000.00 (two-thousand) cash award to be donated to the charity or scholarship of the winner’s choice. Finalists will be announced at the virtual Turnitin Americas Innovation Summit on October 19–21. The winners will receive additional promotional benefits in stories and media releases. Click to Tweet this news.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Pennsylvania Statetalesbuzz.com

Meet a Pennsylvania mom set to lose her unemployment benefits because she can’t send her kid back to school. ‘They should not end any benefits until at least there is a vaccine for all ages.’

On Labor Day, 7.5 million Americans are projected to lose all of their unemployment benefits. One is Amanda Rinehart, 33, a mother in Pennsylvania who left her job to care for her child. With the pandemic still raging and her child too young for a vaccine, she will have to...
flyernews.com

BREAKING: UD announces that it will not require COVID-19 vaccinations

The announcement was made after careful consideration from the UD Path Forward Team, the university said. Photo courtesy of Pixabay.com. The University of Dayton took a stance Friday morning announcing that it will not be requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for staff, faculty and students at this time. The announcement, sent via...
ScienceWorld Economic Forum

Could COVID-19 become endemic? An expert explains what that means

Experts predict that SARS-CoV-2 is likely to become endemic. An immunologist explains what this means and what it might look like. Duration of vaccine protection, social contact and transmissibility will play key roles in the timeline of a shift from pandemic to endemic. With much of the world still susceptible...
Pharmaceuticalsopenculture.com

Dying in the Name of Vaccine Freedom

Here’s the context to a sobering newly-released video from The New York Times:. In the video above, Alexander Stockton, a producer on the Opinion Video team, explores two of the main reasons the number of Covid cases is soaring once again in the United States: vaccine hesitancy and refusal. “It’s...
Educationthecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Christian schools outperform public schools during COVID-19, according to parent survey

Among last year’s other lessons, none may be more important than this: Our taxpayer-funded education establishment cares more about adults than children. Consider the evidence: public school union bosses pressured officials to close schools and keep them shuttered beyond what medical authorities recommended. In spite of the obvious harm to children of school closures, unions throughout the country lobbed threats and issued demands. In Chicago, the union went so far as to sue the mayor to keep schools closed; in San Francisco, the city had to sue its school board.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy