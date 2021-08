Fasciculations are contractions of a small part of a muscle caused by accidental electrical discharges created by just one of the many neurons that make up the same nerve. This is the simplified explanation for this repetitive and strange flutter that everyone has probably experienced in one part of the face, like the eyelids, or perhaps another part of the body. They almost always only cause anger and disappear spontaneously, leaving the organism as it was before. However, when they appear in conjunction with other disorders, the context changes and they begin to denounce the possible presence of a very serious illness. Since they are present in so diverse situations, from the mundane to the extremely worrying, fasciculations can be alarming if they don’t even deserve attention.