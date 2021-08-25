Why Are So Many Brits Eating American Candy?

If you're a fan of pizza (really, who isn't?), you know that not all pizza is created equally, and much of the differentiation stems from the ingredients used. You don't want just any old sauce and cheese and toppings on your pie — you want to be sure it's made with quality ingredients because it does make a huge difference. For all the pepperoni fans out there, you know there's a difference between pepperoni that curls and that which lays flat on the pizza, but why is it that some of them curl and crisp so nicely and others don't?