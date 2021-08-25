Arizona Diamondbacks vs Pittsburgh Pirates 8/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded Adam Frazier days before the trade deadline, but it now looks like they dealt him at the right time. The Pittsburgh Pirates made a deal with the San Diego Padres to send infielder Adam Frazier to the Friars for a three-player player package. We all knew that Frazier was playing way over his head when the Pirates traded him, and it’s starting to show. It now looks like the Pirates traded Frazier at the right time.