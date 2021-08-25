Highway 101 reopens after 4 dead in two separate crashes

UPDATE 10:34 am -- Highway 101 in both directions has reopened following a fatal accident that blocked lanes Wednesday morning.

At around 2:18 a.m., a Volkswagen driving on Highway 101 northbound, at an undetermined speed, transversed over the dirt center divider into Highway 101 southbound.

The Volkswagen then collided with a Ford Expedition in the number 1 lane.

CHP, Santa Barbara County Fire and AMR responded to the crash.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Office says the driver of the Volkswagen, the driver and the passenger of the Ford died.

The crash is still under investigation by CHP to determine whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact CHP Santa Barbara at 805-967-1234.

UPDATE 6:45am -- Caltrans is estimating a reopening of southbound 101 is around 12 p.m. this afternoon. Northbound lanes are expected to open before that, but an exact time has not been provided.

The closure of Highway 101 remains northbound at Winchester Canyon Road and southbound at Dos Pueblos Road.

Highway 1 has been closed in Lompoc to detour travelers to Highway 246 and SR-154.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Two separate crashes are under the investigation of law enforcement Wednesday morning.

The first accident was reported around 2:14 a.m. on the 101 northbound at Winchester Canyon Road. One driver died in that accident.

The next crash was at 2:25 a.m. resulting in three fatalities. That accident resulted in car fires that have been put out by Santa Barbara County Fire. Fire crews are also extracting the victims from their vehicles.

Due to both crash sites and investigations Highway 101 has been closed in both directions west of Goleta.

