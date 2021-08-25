Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Teacher Placed on Leave After Comparing Anti-Maskers to the KKK

By Ewan Palmer
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Parents have expressed their outrage after the teacher in the Elkhorn Public Schools district posted the image on Facebook.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 24

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
547K+
Followers
57K+
Post
597M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkk#Anti#Kkk#The Ku Klux Klan#Wowt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Atlanta, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Atlanta School Principal Under Fire for Racially Segregating Classrooms, Parents Outraged

An Atlanta elementary school principal segregated its students based on race and one mom isn’t having it. Kila Posey filed a discrimination complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights after claiming Principal Sharyn Briscoe of Mary Lin Elementary School put a segregation policy in place. Apparently, she thought it was best for all students.
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Des Moines teacher placed on administrative leave prior to death

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines students and teachers are dealing with an unexpected loss just days before the start of the school year. Well-known teacher Kristopher Rollins died suddenly last week with very little information about his death being released. We’ve learned that Rollins and a second teacher were...
Omaha, NENews Channel Nebraska

Elkhorn Public Schools teacher placed on administrative leave after Facebook post

OMAHA, Neb. -- A teacher in the Elkhorn Public Schools district has been placed on administrative leave after sharing an offensive post on Facebook. Parents of students at the elementary school say they were offended and shocked after a teacher in the school reposted a meme associating those who don’t wear masks with the Klu Klux Klan.
EducationBoston University

Anti-Maskers Are Assaulting Teachers and School Leaders. What Can Be Done?

Three questions for Eleonora Villegas-Reimers, Wheelock chair of special and elementary education. A California teacher is hospitalized after an alleged attack from a parent the teacher tried to restrain from assaulting a principal over masks in school. Anti-masking (and unmasked) protesters yell angry taunts at Kansas school officials, comparing them to the Taliban. Police respond to school board meetings in Pennsylvania and Nevada when enraged anti-mask audience members become verbally aggressive.
CollegesGazette

Academic sues after losing job for calling black conservative a 'house negro'

A university adviser is suing after being fired for calling a black conservative commentator a "house negro," claiming the phrase falls under protected speech. Aysha Khanom lost her advisory role at Leeds Beckett University's Centre for Race, Education, and Decoloniality after her charity organization, the Race Trust, tweeted the remark about British commentator, Calvin Robinson.
Kidsmadison

Anti-maskers can home-school kids -- Jeff Virchow

The current discussion about our “freedom” to not require our children to wear a mask in school is backward. Parents are certainly free to decide whether their children must wear a mask, but they don’t have the freedom to jeopardize the health and well-being of other students whose parents are trying to protect their children from exposure to COVID-19.

Comments / 24

Community Policy