Mamelodi Sundowns dropped their first points of their title defence after they were held to a 0-0 draw with a well drilled Chippa United side on Tuesday evening. Downs looked to start on the front foot with a high pressing game which almost paid off with just seven minutes in when Peter Shalulile intercepted a back-headed pass by Riaan Hanamub to go through on goal, but he couldn’t beat Chippa shot-stopper Ismail Watenga who rushed off his line to quickly snuff out any danger.