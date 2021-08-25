Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

All the Clues Ariana Grande Is Launching A New Makeup Brand Called 'R.E.M Beauty'

By Eleanor Lees
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ariana Grande filed a trademark application for R.E.M. Beauty earlier this year and now an Instagram account followed by her mom has sprung up.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
547K+
Followers
57K+
Post
597M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kkw Beauty
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Lady Gaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#R E M#Thunder Road Inc#Instagram Story#R E M#E M Beauty#Kylie Cosmetics#Haus Laboratories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
New York City, NYAllure

This Cardi B Lookalike Is Making the Internet Do One Big Double-Take

After a New York City-based hairstylist posted a TikTok of her client who greatly resembles Cardi B, the video is making its rounds on the internet. Every so often there's a celebrity lookalike who drives the internet into a frenzy, such as the Lindsay Lohan doppelgänger who reenacted iconic scenes from The Parent Trap on TikTok or the 19-year old model that looks just like Gisele Bündchen. This time around, it looks like the internet has found Cardi B's long-lost twin. After New York City-based hairstylist Claudelande shared a video of her client Ashley with the rapper's "Up" song playing in the background, folks ran to the comments in awe and shock that the person sitting in the chair wasn't the regular degular smegular rapper from the Bronx.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian Says She Feels "Kinda Cute" With Her Natural Hair Texture

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her natural beauty. Specifically, that embrace is taking the form of a rare look at her natural hair texture, which appears to be a type 3a or 3b (aka definitively curly) based on the pictures and videos she shared on Instagram. You know it's a rare look because if you're trying to picture Khloé in your head right now, you're almost def picturing her face framed by a perfectly straight and shiny blowout.
CelebritiesBillboard

Rihanna Reacts to Becoming a Billionaire With the Best Three-Word Response

Rihanna is humbly taking a bow in her response to being crowned a billionaire. Forbes revealed Wednesday (Aug. 4) that Rihanna's estimated net worth is about $1.7 billion, mostly due to her Fenty Beauty brand. She is now the richest female musician in the world and second richest female entertainer only behind Oprah Winfrey.
CelebritiesComplex

Cardi B Lookalike Responds to the Flood of Comparisons

Cardi B’s doppelgänger claims she doesn’t see the resemblance. A New York woman named Ashley went viral this month for her uncanny likeness to the Grammy Award-winning rapper. It all began when her hairstylist Claudelande posted a video of Ashley rocking a new ’do as Cardi’s “Up” played in the background.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kourtney Kardashian shares sexy PDA photo with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance is becoming too hot to handle. The Poosh founder shared a photo of herself wearing a jaw-dropping black-and-white dress with lace-up sides while sitting on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are vacationing with her mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's What Ariana Grande Looks Like With No Makeup

It's no secret that Ariana Grande's illustrious makeup looks stop many dead in their tracks (as does her music, of course). This is why we were quaking in our boots when we first saw Grande trademark the name R.E.M Beauty, her rumored beauty line, and a very cute callback to her hit single, "R.E.M.” which was released back in 2018. Not long after, billboards in Times Square were spotted, a very secretive Instagram and Twitter popped up, and a mysterious website under the same name launched.
Chicago, ILTMZ.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Dress, Joins Kanye at 'Donda' Event

Kim Kardashian did more than just support her former hubby from the audience, she got involved in the action too, wearing a wedding dress!!!. Kanye's performance at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday night featured plenty of guest appearances -- including some head-scratchers like DaBaby and Marilyn Manson -- but the audience went most crazy when Kim showed up outside the mockup of Kanye's childhood home in the dress.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Saweetie's Swimsuit in the "Hit It" Music Video Is Sexy, but It Was Also Created With Intention

Saweetie is one of the many stars who has picked up on the Haus of Pinklemonaid hype this summer, choosing the brand to design her swimsuit for her appearance in the Black Eyed Peas's "Hit It" music video. While the successful 28-year-old rapper also got to wear a striped, crystal-covered dress and rhinestone encrusted skirt set, the Deni one-shoulder cutout one-piece was made thoughtfully just for her in-house by Filipino designer Andru Wallace, who founded the Haus of Pinklemonaid brand in 2013 after starting off in the industry as a stylist.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kylie Jenner Just Shared Her First Insta Post-Pregnancy News and It's Not What You Think

So. Um. Last week Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she's about to welcome another grandchild, the internet spiraled, and two seconds later TMZ broke the news that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second baby. It was truly a rollercoaster, but Kylie has said...approximately nothing on the subject—though she did just hop onto Instagram to post her first photo since the news dropped. And nope: it's not a photo confirming her pregnancy. It's a swimsuit pic promoting her new Kylie Swim line, because if anyone knows how to turn media attention into a PR stunt for their new brand, it's Kris Jenner's daughter!
Celebritiesluxurylaunches.com

Cardi B sets the Internet abuzz as she gifts her 3-year-old daughter a shiny $48,000 Birkin bag

28-year-old “WAP” rapper Cardi B has her Instagram followers marinating in their opinions since she treated her three-year-old daughter to a $48,000 bedazzled Birkin handbag. ‘Me & my best friend for life’ the rapper captioned the post featuring her daughter, holding a pale yellow Hermés Birkin bag with a bedazzled rainbow on the front. Three-year-old Kulture spotted a rainbow bag at Claire’s. The little one was so obsessed with the colorful purse she begged mommy Cardi to get one for her. Mommy indeed did but a $48,000 designer version that required more than 30,000 vibrant crystals, along with 100 hours of work to place them all.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, expecting second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm. They are parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi. "Everyone is thrilled for them," says a source close to the family, adding the stars have "been hoping to keep this private." The news comes as Caitlyn Jenner...
CelebritiesElle

Inside Kylie Jenner's Private Second Pregnancy: She's ‘a Few Months Along’

News of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy broke earlier today, and a source spoke to People about how Jenner felt about the time up until the news became public. She has been “enjoying her pregnancy in private,” a source told People. “Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited. She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy