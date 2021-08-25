Cancel
3 dead, including child, in suspected murder-suicide in West Virginia; toddler found alive

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
MINK SHOALS, W.Va. — Three people, including a young child, have died in a suspected murder-suicide in West Virginia, authorities said.

According to The Associated Press, Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies recovered the bodies of a man, woman and young girl from a Mink Shoals home on Monday. Deputies, who identified the adults as the child’s parents, said all three had been shot.

Emergency crews also discovered a toddler girl alive inside the house, the AP reported. The girl, who was critically injured by bullet fragments, was flown to a hospital in Cincinnati, deputies said.

Authorities, who have not released the names of the people involved, said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide, according to the AP. No one had been in contact with the family for days, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

