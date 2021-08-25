Cancel
Dayton, OH

Dayton Correctional Institution holds hiring event today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
Now hiring (WSOC)

DAYTON — Dayton Correctional Institution is holding a hiring event for Correction Officers Wednesday Aug. 25.

Open interviews and same day job offers for the position of Correction Officers will take place, according to a news release from Correction Officer Hiring Manager Shelly Henness.

Applicants will need to bring copies of their high school diploma, GED or college transcripts, driver's license and DD214 if applicable.

Applicants will need to bring copies of their high school diploma, GED or college transcripts, driver’s license and DD214 if applicable.

Applicants are suggested to dress in business casual attire, according to the release.

>>Ohio State requiring all students, faculty and staff to get COVID 19 vaccine

Applicants will be required to walk through a metal detector and security will be checking for items that are not permitted inside the institution and masks will be required.

Open interviews will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 1091 South Gettysburg Ave., Dayton.

