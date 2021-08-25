L3Harris Expands Satellite Production Site

Astra Space, Inc. ("Astra") (NASDAQ:ASTR) conducted a test launch of its launch vehicle, LV0006. The launch vehicle lifted off at 3:35PM PT on Saturday, August 28, 2021. One of the five main engines shut down less than one second after liftoff, causing the vehicle to slowly lift off the pad before resuming its trajectory. After approximately two minutes and thirty seconds of flight, the range issued an all engine-shutdown command, ending the flight. The vehicle achieved an altitude of approximately 50 kilometers, before safely returning to Earth.