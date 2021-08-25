Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

L3Harris Expands Satellite Production Site

By Akanksha
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) expands its satellite production site to include advanced production of unclassified satellites, which will deliver experimental capabilities for national defense.
  • The company's Central Florida location is home to more than 100,000 square feet of space used to develop, manufacture, and test full satellites and components.
  • The increased production capability allows L3Harris to develop and test the experimental Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3), a priority program for the U.S. Air Force.
  • Two of L3Harris' eight buildings have recently been upgraded to manufacture multiple end-to-end satellites per month.
  • L3Harris has built eight satellites at the expanded Palm Bay facility currently on orbit, with ten more in various stages of development.
  • The company plans to add more production capacity by the end of the year to produce six satellites per month.
  • Price Action: LHX shares closed lower by 0.02% at $232.44 on Tuesday.

