Wildlife

Carnivore interactions are a game of risk and reward

By Oregon State University
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoyotes can eat by scavenging cougars' prey but it's a risky proposition as coyotes often end up killed by cougars too, a new study of predator interactions by Oregon State University shows. Researchers in the OSU College of Agricultural Sciences also looked at black bears and bobcats and found the...

phys.org

#Carnivores#Cat#Cougars#Oregon State University#The U S Forest Service#Gps#Bobcats
Wildlife
Science
Cats
WildlifePhys.org

When humans disturb marine mammals, it's hard to know the long-term impact

From seismic surveys and Navy sonar to fisheries and shipping, many human activities in the ocean environment cause short-term changes in the behaviors of marine mammals. A longstanding challenge for scientists and regulatory agencies alike has been to understand the biological significance of those changes in terms of their overall impact on affected populations of animals.
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

Startling Discovery Suggests 40% of Wild Deer in The US Have Had The Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus appears to have somehow jumped from humans to wild deer in some parts of the United States. In the northeast corner of the nation, a recent federal survey found neutralizing antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 in 40 percent of all white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) that were sampled. In the state of Michigan alone, 67 percent of free-ranging deer showed immune markers for the coronavirus in their bloodwork. It's the first evidence of widespread exposure to SARS-CoV-2 in wild animals, and while the preprint study still needs to be verified and peer-reviewed, the findings are cause for concern. While none of the deer showed...
WildlifePhys.org

New carnivorous plant must balance trapping prey and being pollinated

Botanists at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the University of British Columbia have discovered a new carnivorous plant in western North America. Triantha occidentalis makes its home in wetlands and bogs from Alaska to California and inland to Montana. In the summer, it shoots up tall flowering stems coated with sticky hairs that trap small insects like gnats and midges. The scientists discovered that the plant acquires more than half of its nitrogen by digesting these ensnared insects, a welcome treat in its nutrient-poor habitat.
Animalsearth.com

Mountain lions downsized their territory during the pandemic

In a new study from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, experts report that mountain lions moved less and downsized their territory during the COVID-19 pandemic. The research contradicts the idea that carnivores roam wild in the absence of people. “We saw a potential silver lining with COVID, which obviously has been...
AnimalsPosted by
ScienceAlert

Deforestation Can Cause Rapid Evolutionary Changes in Insects, New Zealand Case Shows

People in New Zealand have cut down so many trees, some native insects are losing their wings. In the space of 750 years, humans have changed the natural landscape of the country's South Island so much, scientists say it's causing rapid evolutionary changes among certain species. With no more alpine forest to break the strong mountaintop winds, at least one type of insect is already transitioning out of the flight industry. Zelandoperla fenestrata is a stonefly with two distinct phenotypes: one with wings, capable of flight; and one with stunted wings or even none, described as flightless. The flightless type of stonefly is usually...
Wildlifewildlife.org

Barred owls are main culprit in northern spotted owl declines

A meta-analysis of northern spotted owl population data shows that a primary reason for their decline has been the invasion of barred owls from the eastern U.S. Compiling data from 11 study areas throughout the Pacific Northwest, researchers found northern spotted owl numbers were experiencing annual declines of 6-9% in six study areas and 2-5% in five of them. This has resulted in populations on most study areas that are less than 35% of their levels in 1995.
Wildlifeearth.com

Carnivores can become "disease reservoirs" due to genetics

A new study led by researchers from the University of Cambridge found that carnivorous animals lack important genes that are essential for detecting and responding to infection by pathogens. This increases the risk for carnivores to become “disease reservoirs” in certain conditions such as farming, where large numbers of animals are kept in close proximity.
Wildlifemsu.edu

Mapping the lake trout genome to ensure the species’ future

Lake trout is an iconic native species to the Great Lakes. An MSU doctoral student is leading an effort along with his professor and an international team of researchers from the U.S. and Canada spearheaded by Louis Bernatchez at Université Laval to create a reference genome for lake trout to support state and federal agencies with reintroduction and conservation efforts.
WildlifePhys.org

Experts estimate endangered Galapagos pink iguana population at 211

Scientific experts sent to the Galapagos Islands to count a critically endangered lizard species estimate there to be just 211 pink iguanas left, local authorities said Friday. Around 30 scientists and Galapagos park rangers took part in the expedition this month on Wolf Volcano, in the north of Isabela Island—the...
WildlifeIFLScience

Over 460 Species Of Birds Driven To Extinction By Humans In Last 50,000 Years

Mankind’s colonization of the globe over the past 50,000 years has had some pretty catastrophic consequences for other species, including several hundred types of bird. According to a new study in the Journal of Biogeography, human activities have caused the extinction of at least 469 avian species since the end of the Pleistocene, including more than two-thirds of all flightless birds.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Montanan

FWP research: Wolves may not contribute to elk loss as much as other predators

As the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park Commission meets on Friday, among the most contentious and consequential decisions it will make is how to implement new legislative tools, granted by state lawmakers, to manage wolf populations, against the backdrop of more than 26,000 public comments on proposed changes to the wolf harvest. Lawmakers passed a […] The post FWP research: Wolves may not contribute to elk loss as much as other predators appeared first on Daily Montanan.
AnimalsPosted by
Popular Science

This hardy deer species is being pushed to its limits by the megadrought out West

This story originally featured on Outdoor Life. From 1985 to 1991, a mule deer herd in California’s Sierra Nevada range plummeted from almost 6,000 animals to fewer than 1,000. Fawns died. Others simply weren’t born because adult females keeled over in the winter or were killed by predators. The cause? Drought. For many of those years in the late ’80s, precipitation was 27 percent of normal.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Reconstructing Extinct Rhinos: Geneticists Map the Rhinoceros Family Tree

There’s been an age-old question going back to Darwin’s time about the relationships among the world’s five living rhinoceros species. One reason answers have been hard to come by is that most rhinos went extinct before the Pleistocene. Now, researchers reporting in the journal Cell on August 24 have helped to fill the gaps in the rhino evolutionary family tree by analyzing genomes of all five living species together with the genomes of three ancient and extinct species.
WildlifePhys.org

Newly identified mosasaur was fish-hunting monster

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati identified a new species of mosasaur—an 18-foot-long fish-eating monster that lived 80 million years ago. UC assistant professor-educator Takuya Konishi and his student, UC graduate Alexander Willman, named the mosasaur Ectenosaurus everhartorum after paleontologists Mike and Pamela Everhart. The mosasaur inhabited the Western Interior Seaway in what today is western Kansas.
SciencePhys.org

Biodiversity needs better data archiving

Missing metadata—data that provide information about other data—might not sound like a big deal, but it's a costly problem that's hindering humanity's plans to protect the planet's biodiversity. An international team of researchers has audited the largest global repository for storing genetic sequence data to see if the entries included basic metadata needed to make them useful for monitoring genetic diversity. They found that more than half of the datasets were missing that metadata.
WildlifePhys.org

Consequences of the loss of threatened vertebrates

The number of vertebrate species inhabiting the different regions of the world is highly variable, as is the proportion of threatened species. Some regions, such as the tropics, have more threatened species than is expected given the total number of species. Yet the vulnerability of the ecosystems facing the ongoing loss of species does not depend only on the species number but also on their ecological role. These roles depend on the characteristics of the species; their size, weight, shape, reproductive capacity, or the food resource they use. If threatened species have similar characteristics to non-threatened species, the loss of functions due to the extinction of threatened species might be compensated by other species. In contrast, if threatened species have unique characteristics, their loss can have a dramatic effect on the functioning of ecosystems, and the services they provide to human well-being.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

The Giant Carnivorous Jurassic Dinosaur Allosaurus Was a Scavenger, Not a Predator

New research from Portland State University sheds light on the diets of the Late Jurassic dinosaur Allosaurus. In a paper published on August 23, 2021, in the journal Ecological Modelling, authors Cameron Pahl and Luis Ruedas, of Portland State University, show that Allosaurus, a large carnivorous dinosaur from the Jurassic that has long been thought to be a top predator, could probably have acquired most of its calories by scavenging on the carcasses of enormous sauropod herbivores that lived alongside it. Pahl noted that “This new perspective may overturn 150 years of established thought.”
WildlifeFuturity

Once common weasels are doing a vanishing act

Three species of weasels, once common in North America, are likely in decline, including a species that’s considered the world’s smallest carnivore, according to a new study. The findings show there’s a need to better track weasels, the researchers say. With better data, they could understand the weasels’ disappearance—whether it’s...

