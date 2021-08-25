Cancel
Parents get opportunity to have vaccine questions answered by experts, as many schools see spikes in COVID-19 cases

By Eric Pointer
Fox 59
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents will have an opportunity to have their questions answered about all vaccines for their children Wednesday night, not just COVID-19 vaccines. This comes as doctors are reporting a backlog of younger students missing out on shots for polio, measles and whooping cough. MDwise is putting on the webinar that...

